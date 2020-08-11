Lee DeFoe
11/20/1924 - 08/08/2020
Dublin, GA- Lee Eldridge DeFoe of Macon passed away August 08, 2020. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00AM at Glen Haven Memorial Cemetery with Pastor of Worship, Kenny Wells officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00AM-10:30AM in the Chapel of Hart's at the Cupola.
Lee was born in McRae, Georgia on November 20, 1924 to the late Willie A. DeFoe and Mary V. DeFoe. He graduated from Bonaire High School with top honors and was a graduate of GAB School of Commerce in Macon, Georgia. He retired as a Secretary to the District Sales Manager of Norfolk Southern Railway after 41 years of service in sales and service.
Lee was a faithful member of Tabernacle Church and was a member of the Seekers Sunday School Class. Lee had a passion for classical music and studied Music Appreciation at Macon State College. He enjoyed listening to the classics on recordings and attending the Macon Symphony concerts. In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his brother, W. A. DeFoe and his wife Peggy DeFoe; his sisters, Lois Marie Childree and Gladys D. Rumph; and his niece, Margie Smith.
Lee is survived by his nieces, Leah Mixon of Dublin, Georgia; Celeste Wirtz of Horse Shoe, North Carolina; Fay Shedd of Bremen, Georgia; and Diane Redmond of Port Saint Joe, Florida; and his nephews, Donald DeFoe of Wrightsville, Georgia and Sam Childree of Buford, Georgia.
