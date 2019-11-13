|
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Burial
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Willacoochie City Cemetery
Lee Eugene Wettstein, Sr.
November 25, 1933 - November 9, 2019
Bonaire, Georgia- Lee Eugene Wettstein, Sr., 85, entered into rest on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Lee was born in Chicopee, Kansas to the late Lee Emile and Minnie Rose Wettstein. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years before retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant. In June of 1955, Lee married the love of his life, Sandy. While they began their lives together with very little, they made a wonderful team and were able to build a successful business. Originally, they were owners and operators of Town and Country Realty in Houston County, where they also worked as real estate brokers. Eventually, they sold the agency and began running investment properties.
Lee founded the Fine Arts Society of Middle Georgia, where he served as past president in 2014. He also served as the past president of the Georgia Watercolor Society. Every week, Lee regularly volunteered at the Senior Center to teach a watercolors art class. He was a gifted teacher and could help anyone learn, even if it was their first time painting. Lee was an excellent artist who worked with several different mediums, such as watercolors, goulash, pencil sketches, oils, sculpting, woodworking and engraving. With watercolors being his specialty, he enjoyed painting animals, landscapes, and portraits. Lee's talent was showcased in paintings used for Ducks Unlimited. Lee also designed and built Pinebloom Plantation, where he and Sandy constructed their forever home. He couldn't help but to incorporate art in all areas and hobbies; he was a gunsmith who created his own guns and would put his signature ladybug on all of his rifle straps. He also carved knives out of deer antlers and was an avid fly fisherman; he would make his own lures out of rooster tails.
Lee became a Master Mason in 1960 and served for over 50 years. He was a Grand Lodge member at Clinton Lodge #054. Lee was also a member of the Paso Fino Horse Association and Christ United Methodist Church. His favorite pastime was propagating plants in his own greenhouse. One of his favorite places to be was the beach, and he and Sandy would often take trips to Savannah, since it was closest. Lee also enjoyed being in the woods hunting deer. Most of all, Lee had the biggest heart and would help anyone in need. His memory will forever be treasured by all of those who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Ray Wettstein.
Lee is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sandra "Sandy" Wettstein; children, Lee Wettstein, Jr., Fyrn "Ann" Angela Wettstein, Amelia Elizabeth Anthony; grandchild, Lilly Elizabeth Anthony; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members; and his Maltese, Buddy.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mr. Wettstein will be laid to rest at Willacoochie City Cemetery at 4:00 p.m. in Willacoochie, Georgia.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2019
