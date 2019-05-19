Lee Harold Huff
August 23, 1927 - May 17, 2019
Byron, GA- Harold Huff went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019. He was 91.
Harold was born on August 23, 1927 in Clinchfield, Georgia to the late Henry Walter and Mamie Lee Huff. A proud World War II veteran, he served his country with pride in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged with 10 years of dedicated service. Harold went on to work in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base for a few years, then at Cemex, and on to Pabst Brewing Company from which he retired. He was a longtime active member of Clinchfield Presbyterian Church who loved gardening, fishing, and spending time with family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 71 years, Harriett Huff.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving children, Jerry Huff (Janet Rackley) of Orlando, Florida and Selena Pace (Danny) of Byron; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Harold will be laid to rest with a graveside funeral service in Woodlawn Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Rev. Les Albritton will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Harold to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or www.samaritanspurse.org.
Published in The Telegraph on May 19, 2019