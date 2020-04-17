Lee Hughes, Sr.
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services will be held 11 AM Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Danny Jones will officiate. Mr. Hughes, 72, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.
Survivors includes his wife, Shirley Hughes; children, Sophia Hughes-Snead (Ben), Christopher Wilson (Tina), Lee Hughes, Jr., Charity Hughes Lockett (Phillip) and Tim Hughes; nine grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 17, 2020