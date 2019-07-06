TSgt. Lee M. Pitts, USAF (Ret.)
July 16, 1935 - July 2, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Funeral services for Mr. Lee Morris Pitts will be held Monday,
July 8, 11:00 am at First Baptist Church on Garmon Street. Warner Robins, GA 31088
His survivors include: his loving wife, Marianne M. Pitts; precious daughter, Ms. Lechel Ann Pitts; several nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand nephews, a supportive friend, Hiram Morgan, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made in memory of Lee Morris Pitts to the Youth Ministry of First Baptist Church, 210 Garmon St, Warner Robins, Ga 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on July 6, 2019