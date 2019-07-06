Lee M. Pitts (1935 - 2019)
  • "You have my deepest sympathies in the loss of your loved..."
    - Nelson Bennett
  • "The Pitts' Family, I am so very sorry to hear of Lee's..."
    - Holly Hill Lowe
Service Information
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-329-1400
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Garmon Street
Obituary
TSgt. Lee M. Pitts, USAF (Ret.)
July 16, 1935 - July 2, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Funeral services for Mr. Lee Morris Pitts will be held Monday,
July 8, 11:00 am at First Baptist Church on Garmon Street. Warner Robins, GA 31088
His survivors include: his loving wife, Marianne M. Pitts; precious daughter, Ms. Lechel Ann Pitts; several nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand nephews, a supportive friend, Hiram Morgan, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made in memory of Lee Morris Pitts to the Youth Ministry of First Baptist Church, 210 Garmon St, Warner Robins, Ga 31088.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on July 6, 2019
