Lee Rita Gandy
June 21, 1930 - November 6, 2020
Lizella, GA- Lee Rita Gandy, 90, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. with the Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will be on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Thomasville, GA.
Lee was born in Greer, South Carolina to the late Thomas and Edna Woods Byrd. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Gandy, a son, Gregory Gandy, one sister and four brothers. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved her beautiful flowers.
She is survived by her children, Winona (Darrell) Warren of Coolidge, GA, Dennis (Terri) Gandy of Tallahassee, FL, Bruce Gandy of Athens, GA, Jeff Gandy of Lizella, GA, Ken Gandy of Byron, GA, thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, brother, Ronnie Byrd, and sister, Nancy Johns.
