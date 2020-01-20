Lee W. Martin
Cordele, GA- Lee Martin, 79, of Cordele, died Saturday.
Born in Cordele to the late James W. "Dub" and Isoline Hood Martin, he was a US Navy veteran, a Mason and Shriner and a member of First Baptist Church of Unadilla. For over 25 years, Lee was the owner of the Cree Mee in Unadilla. He loved the Georgia mountains, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors: daughter, Tina Hays, Copper Hill, TN; sister, Gwen Burnette, Landon, KY; grandchildren, Calvin Barefoot and Nikki Barefoot of Savannah, Heather White, Unadilla, Hannah White, Canton and Astrid Willow Marie Martin, Hiwassee; several great grandchildren; caretakers, Lee and Virginia Bailey, Unadilla.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Greg Martin and Josh Martin and his siblings, Loran Martin, James Martin, Hazel Cantrell, Gloria Martin and Shirley Allison.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM Monday in Harmony Baptist Church with interment in Walnut Cemetery.
Memorials to Scottish Rite Hospital, 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, Georgia 30341.
