Leila Burke Holmes
December 5, 1922 - April 30, 2020
Macon, GA- Leila Burke Holmes, age 97, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 after a brief illness. A graveside service will be held for the family at Riverside Cemetery. The service will be performed by Reverend Bryan Hinson Rector at St Paul's Episcopal Church, assisted by Dr Shelton P Sanford, a nephew. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to St Thomas Episcopal Church, 216 W Remington Ave, Thomasville, GA 31792 or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 753 College St., Macon, GA 31201.
Leila was born in Macon, one of two daughters of Dr. William Burke Holmes and Ethel McKay Holmes. Her sister was the late Anne Holmes Burns Cook.
After early education in Macon schools, she graduated from Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia. Upon graduation, she became actively involved in medical research.
Leila began in malarial research at University of Tennessee and UNC medical schools. She then joined a group of physicians in heart research at Duke University School of Medicine. After several years there, she went with this same research team to start a similar program at Indiana University. While there, engaged in full time research, she wrote a weekly Sunday column "Listening Post" for the Indianapolis Star newspaper. The columns depicted interests of local citizens. At the request of the newspaper, she then wrote a Sunday science column, "Today in Science". Her columns received state and national awards, including American Dental Assoc., American Medical Assoc., Indiana Medical Assoc., and US Public Health.
In Indianapolis, Leila was a member of National Association of Science Writers, the Indiana Press Club, Christ Episcopal Church, the Dramatic Club, Woodstock Club, and the National Society of Colonial Dames. After ending her longtime career in medical research and a brief marriage to Allen W. Clowes, she continued her newspaper column for several more years in Indianapolis.
Retiring to Thomasville, Georgia, Leila became an active member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church and served on boards of the Thomasville Cultural Center and the Thomas County Thomasville Historical Society. She divided her time between in Highlands, North Carolina and Thomasville.
Moving back to Macon in 2007, Leila enjoyed renewing childhood acquaintances and members of her family.
Leila's family includes nephews, Henry Knox (Katherine) Burns III, the late Dr. William Holmes Burns, John McKay (Chris) Burns, and nieces, the late Anne Burns (Shelton) Sanford, Ethel Burns (Steven) Shockley and eleven great nephews and nieces and numerous great great nephews and nieces.
