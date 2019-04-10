Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Missing You Momma

LEILA M. DINKINS (NELSON)

APRIL 10, 2017

THE DAY GOD CALLED YOU HOME

You never said I'm leaving

You never said goodbye

You were gone before we knew it

And only God knew why

In life we loved you dearly

In death we love you still

In our hearths you hold a place

No one could ever fill

A million times we needed you

A million times we cried

If loved alone could have saved you

You would have never died

It broke our hearts to lose you

But you didn't go alone

For parts of us went with you

The Day God Called You Home



Missing You MommaLEILA M. DINKINS (NELSON)APRIL 10, 2017THE DAY GOD CALLED YOU HOMEYou never said I'm leavingYou never said goodbyeYou were gone before we knew itAnd only God knew whyIn life we loved you dearlyIn death we love you stillIn our hearths you hold a placeNo one could ever fillA million times we needed youA million times we criedIf loved alone could have saved youYou would have never diedIt broke our hearts to lose youBut you didn't go aloneFor parts of us went with youThe Day God Called You Home Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close