Missing You Momma
LEILA M. DINKINS (NELSON)
APRIL 10, 2017
THE DAY GOD CALLED YOU HOME
You never said I'm leaving
You never said goodbye
You were gone before we knew it
And only God knew why
In life we loved you dearly
In death we love you still
In our hearths you hold a place
No one could ever fill
A million times we needed you
A million times we cried
If loved alone could have saved you
You would have never died
It broke our hearts to lose you
But you didn't go alone
For parts of us went with you
The Day God Called You Home
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 10, 2019