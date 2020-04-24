Lelan Sampson Middleton
September 28, 1931 - April 18, 2020
Kathleen, GA- Lelan Sampson Middleton, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, all services will be private.
Lelan was born on September 28, 1931 in Loxley, Alabama to the late Hillard and Queen (Kill) Middleton. He retired after many years in civil service as a production control specialist at Robins Air Force Base. He was also an avid member and former master at Robertsdale Masonic Lodge #821 in Robertsdale, Alabama. Lelan was preceded in death by five of his brothers and one sister. He is survived by one brother, Zollie Gwynne Middleton of Loxley, Alabama, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
