Leland Rowe
February 7, 1927 - April 15, 2019
Macon, GA- Leland Rowe, 92, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 3:00pm in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor John Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends Monday night from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at the funeral home.
Leland was born in Dublin, Georgia to the late James Walden Rowe and Rachel Dixon Rowe. He served in the United States Army in World War II and was the Owner and Operator of several convenience stores. Leland attended Christ Chapel.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Frances Sutton Rowe; son, Gary L. Rowe (Angela); daughter, Susan Rhey; sister, Imagene Brooks; four grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 21, 2019