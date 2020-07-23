1/1
Lena Hunt Carroll
1943 - 2020

Lena Hunt Carroll
May 16, 1943 - July 14, 2020
Macon , GA- Ms. Lena Hunt Carroll passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Medical Center of Navicent Health.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel; 3969 Mercer University Dr, Macon GA 31204. Interment at Macon Memorial Park.
Ms. Carroll was born May 16,1943 to the late Ben and Elizabeth Hunt. She was preceded in death by her daughter; Vera Diane Carroll, 2 sisters; Bernice Hunt & Corine Smith. Her memories will be cherished by her children; Lizzette (Tommy) Evans, LaTonya Carroll, Charletta (Tony) Price, Conte (Joyce) Stanley, Clarence Norman, 2 sisters; Dorothy Hubbard, Faith Howard and a host of nieces, nephews, grand, great, great-great grandchildren and friends.
The family request that anyone attending the service, please wear a mask.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Please send all floral arrangements to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
TO THE FAMILY VERY SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS SHE WLL SURELY BE MISS MY PRAYS AND DEEPEST SYMPATHY . LOVE BERNICE THOMAS GFMBC FAMILY
Bernice. Thomas
Friend
July 23, 2020
Velmarie Wilcox
July 23, 2020
Sending condolences to the family.
Patricia Denmark
Friend
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
The Washington Family
Friend
July 23, 2020
NIKIA SHOWERS
July 23, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your beloved mother. Please accept my deepest condolences and know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Angela Cummings
Friend
July 22, 2020
Sis. Carroll you will be miss, it was truly a pleasure to meet you and know you as a church member. Rest in Heaven Angel, to the family praying for you all. Very lovely Angle you have.
Eric Thomas
Friend
