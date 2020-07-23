Lena Hunt CarrollMay 16, 1943 - July 14, 2020Macon , GA- Ms. Lena Hunt Carroll passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Medical Center of Navicent Health.Services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel; 3969 Mercer University Dr, Macon GA 31204. Interment at Macon Memorial Park.Ms. Carroll was born May 16,1943 to the late Ben and Elizabeth Hunt. She was preceded in death by her daughter; Vera Diane Carroll, 2 sisters; Bernice Hunt & Corine Smith. Her memories will be cherished by her children; Lizzette (Tommy) Evans, LaTonya Carroll, Charletta (Tony) Price, Conte (Joyce) Stanley, Clarence Norman, 2 sisters; Dorothy Hubbard, Faith Howard and a host of nieces, nephews, grand, great, great-great grandchildren and friends.The family request that anyone attending the service, please wear a mask.Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.Please send all floral arrangements to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home.Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.