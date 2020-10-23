Lennie Johnson Baxter
October 6, 1936 - October 21, 2020
TIFTON , GA.- Lennie Johnson Baxter, 84, of Tifton, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Maple Court Senior Care Center in Tifton. A graveside funeral service will be held for Mrs. Baxter at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Telfair Memorial Gardens in McRae, where she will be laid to rest. The Rev. Joseph L. Crumley will officiate.
Born October 6, 1936 in Towns, Mrs. Baxter was the daughter of the late Leonard Johnson and Johnnie Livingston Johnson O'Quinn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Clifton Arthur Baxter, one brother and two sisters. Before retiring, she was a school teacher in Americus.
Mrs. Baxter is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Tina Baxter of Tifton and Cary and Carol Baxter of Perry; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Jessica and Gant Graves, Shelley and Luke Gordon, Melissa Baxter, Matthew Baxter, Stephen Baxter, Walter and Lauren Baxter, and Clifton Baxter; and four great-grandchildren, Avera Graves, Jack Graves, Lily Baxter and Harrison Gordon.
