Lennie Johnson Baxter
1936 - 2020
Lennie Johnson Baxter
October 6, 1936 - October 21, 2020
TIFTON , GA.- Lennie Johnson Baxter, 84, of Tifton, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Maple Court Senior Care Center in Tifton. A graveside funeral service will be held for Mrs. Baxter at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Telfair Memorial Gardens in McRae, where she will be laid to rest. The Rev. Joseph L. Crumley will officiate.
Born October 6, 1936 in Towns, Mrs. Baxter was the daughter of the late Leonard Johnson and Johnnie Livingston Johnson O'Quinn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Clifton Arthur Baxter, one brother and two sisters. Before retiring, she was a school teacher in Americus.
Mrs. Baxter is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Tina Baxter of Tifton and Cary and Carol Baxter of Perry; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Jessica and Gant Graves, Shelley and Luke Gordon, Melissa Baxter, Matthew Baxter, Stephen Baxter, Walter and Lauren Baxter, and Clifton Baxter; and four great-grandchildren, Avera Graves, Jack Graves, Lily Baxter and Harrison Gordon.
You may offer condolences to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com. Services for the Baxter family are under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Telfair Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Bowen-Donaldson Home For Funerals
420 Love Avenue
Tifton, GA 31794
(229) 382-4255
