Lenora Harris Simmons
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lenora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lenora Harris Simmons
February 23,1952 - June 14, 2020
Newark , NJ,- Graveside services will be held Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Spring Hill CME Church Cemetery in Gordon Ga at 11am. Public viewing will be held Monday at Paschal's from 1pm - 6pm in Jeffersonville.
Services are entrusted to Paschal Memorial Funeral Home of Jeffersonville.


View the online memorial for Lenora Harris Simmons


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Paschal Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Spring Hill CME Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paschal Memorial Funeral Home
181 N Church St
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-2312
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved