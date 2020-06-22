Lenora Harris Simmons
February 23,1952 - June 14, 2020
Newark , NJ,- Graveside services will be held Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Spring Hill CME Church Cemetery in Gordon Ga at 11am. Public viewing will be held Monday at Paschal's from 1pm - 6pm in Jeffersonville.
Services are entrusted to Paschal Memorial Funeral Home of Jeffersonville.
View the online memorial for Lenora Harris Simmons
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 22, 2020.