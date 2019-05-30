Lenora Mayo
3/28/1925 - 5/28/2019
Newnan, GA- Lenora C. May, age 94, formerly of Macon, GA, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born on March 28, 1925 in Fitzgerald, GA to the late Linnie and Homer Copeland.
Along with her parents, Lenora is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years Donald H. Mayo and two sons, Donald Michael May and Benjamin Ellis Mayo.
She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Mayo Jenkins and son in law Thomas L. Jenkins. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The graveside service for Lenora is Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park, 4101 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA 31204. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
