Leo Bennette Huckabee, III
December 18, 1942 - September 25, 2020
Highlands, NC- Highlands, NC - Leo Bennette Huckabee, III, age 77, of Highlands, NC, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Memorial Services for Leo will be held at a later date. The family requests, that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Highlands United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1959, Highlands, NC 28741 or the donor's favorite charity.
Leo was born in Macon, Georgia on December 18, 1942 the eldest son of the late Leo Bennette Huckabee, Jr. and Randall Adams Huckabee. After graduation from Lanier High School in 1960, Leo attended Mercer University where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He continued his education at the University of Georgia earning a Master of Business Administration. While attending Lanier High School and Mercer University, Leo was a cadet in the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC). Subsequent to completing his education, Leo served as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army.
Leo began his thirty-eight year career at Huckabee Auto Co. in Macon, Georgia in 1968. He was the Owner/Operator of the General Motors dealership at the time of his retirement in 2006. During his adult years living in Macon, Leo was a member of Idle Hour Country Club.
Leo was a dedicated family man, always putting the needs and feelings of his two children before all else. Both of his children believe whole heartedly that he was the greatest "Daddy" in the world. For many years, he enjoyed running, tennis, snow skiing and traveling. In more recent years, he spent his time reading books of different genres and viewing thousands of photos of all the experiences and travels he enjoyed during his lifetime.
Survivors include his wife Dorothy Moore Huckabee of Highlands, NC, daughter Marjorie Huckabee Carter (John) of Macon, GA, son Leo "Jack" Bennette Huckabee, IV of Highlands, NC and his grandson John Thomas Carter, III of Macon, GA. He is also survived by his brother William Allen Huckabee, II (Patti), his sister Mary Huckabee Howard all of Macon, GA; and several nieces and nephews. Leo was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Leo Bennette Huckabee, Jr. and his sister Randall Huckabee Flournoy.
