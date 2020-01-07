Leo Jackson
February 22, 1935 - December 30, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia - Leo Jackson, 84, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Houston Medical Center. Born in Dublin, Georgia, Leo was the son of the late James Olin and Marguritte Thompson Jackson. Leo worked in civil service as an aircraft welder at Robins Air Force Base.
In addition to his parents, Leo was preceded in death by his wife, Gwen H. Jackson; and brothers, Jim and Ted Jackson.
He is survived by his children, George Jackson. (Daphne Ching-Jackson) of Long Beach, California; and James (Jay) Jackson of Warner Robins; siblings, Bill Jackson of Byron; and Nancy Grant of Marietta.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mr. Jackson will be laid to rest at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Ronald McDonald House at rmhc.org.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Leo Jackson
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 7, 2020