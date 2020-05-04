Leomie Yawn Purvis
July 19, 1935 - April 20, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Leomie Yawn Purvis, 84, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 20, 2020.
Leomie was born in Warner Robins, Georgia on July 19, 1935 to the late Thomas Jackson and Lena Hodge Yawn. She was a career homemaker who dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Faith Baptist Church in Bonaire was her church home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W.F. Purvis; and sons, Jack and Wayne Purvis.
Leomie is survived by her loving daughters, Brenda Griffin, Deborah Purvis, and Peggy Tucker, all of Warner Robins; son, Hughey Purvis of Milledgeville; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Current Covid-19 restrictions in place also affect funeral customs and traditions. As a result, a private graveside service for Leomie's family will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in New Bethel Cemetery, McRae, Georgia.
Published in The Telegraph on May 4, 2020.