Leon Chester Manning (1922 - 2019)
Guest Book
Service Information
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA
31088
(478)-953-1478
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mount Zion Baptist Church
1189 Mt. Zion Road
Tazewell, TN
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Mount Zion Baptist Church
1189 Mt. Zion Road
Tazewell, TN
Obituary
Leon Chester Manning
December 1, 1922 - April 25, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Leon Manning, 96, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Born on December 1, 1922, in Hancock County, Tennessee, Leon was the son of the late James Payton Manning and Jelina Grace Muncy Manning. He was the youngest son of 15 children and grew up on a farm just south of the Virginia state line. On the farm, his family worked hard, his father plowed with a mule, and they grew wheat, corn, and tobacco. He and his family raised cattle, hogs, sheep, chickens, and guineafowl.
As a child, Leon attended the Jones and Mulberry Gap schools in rural, Hancock County. He enjoyed "rambling" while he visited with nearby neighbors and relatives. As a teenager, Leon's hobbies included squirrel hunting, fishing, sports, and tinkering with mechanics. He attended Thomas Walker High School in Ewing, Virginia. Leon was not able to finish high school during that time because he worked long days and nights at the farm.
In October 1943, at the age of 20, Leon enlisted in the United States Army Air Corp at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. After a whirlwind of stateside training at various locations, Leon was stationed in England. It was there that he served at several different bases during World War II. Leon loaded bombs and other ordnance onto the B-24 Liberators. After the war he finished his high school education while in the Air Force. Leon served tours at Walker Air Force Base, New Mexico; Lockbourne Air Force Base, Ohio; Lincoln Air Force Base, Nebraska; and Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. He was also stationed at Ben Hua Air Force Base, South Vietnam during the Vietnam War. In 1969, after returning to America, he retired from the military. He and his family then moved to Warner Robins, where he worked as a skilled carpenter for several years.
Leon was a man of sure faith and a devoted member of Central Baptist Church. He was a mighty prayer warrior. Leon was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He understood mistakes, loved unconditionally, and was kind to everyone. He was a great man with a gentle spirit and a heart of gold.
In addition to his parents, Leon was preceded in death by his siblings, Herman Manning, Henry Manning, Ira Manning, Ray Manning, Charlie Manning, Joe Manning, Lester Manning, Warren Manning, Martha Wheat, Mary Francis, and Helena Collins and two infant children. His sister Ruby is the sole remaining survivor of all his brothers and sisters.
His memory will forever be treasured by his wife of 66 years, Wilma Manning; children, Philip Manning (Dr. Terry Lynn) of Warner Robins, and Darrel Manning (Delia) of Reno Nevada; and grandchildren, Lauren Manning, Dr. Evan Manning (Catherine) and Gregory Manning.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 03, 2019 at Mount Zion Baptist Church with a visitation one hour prior at 1189 Mt. Zion Road, Tazewell, Tennessee 27879. Afterwards, Mr. Manning will be laid to rest in the Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 29, 2019
