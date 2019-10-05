Leon Joseph Caisse
June 29, 1953 - October 1, 2019
Macon, GA- Leon Joseph Caisse, 66, of Macon, passed away October 1, 2019. The family will greet friends Friday, October 11, 2019, at Hart's Mortuary on Cherry Street from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Funerals services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 5962 Zebulon Road, Macon, GA 31210.
Mr. Caisse was born June 29, 1953, in Macon, Georgia. He was a welder and an avid outdoorsman. Mr. Caisse especially loved to hunt and fish.
Mr. Caisse is survived by his sister, Judy Belluso; niece, Amy B. (Scot) Willingham; great nieces, Katelin and Emma Willingham; and great nephew, Zachary Willingham.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 5 to Oct. 10, 2019