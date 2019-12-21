Leona "Moe" Dowdy Hinebaugh
July 25, 1932 - December 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Leona "Moe" Dowdy Hinebaugh, 87, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Northway Church with Rev. Phil Anderson officiating. Visitation will follow. Burial will be in High Springs Cemetery on Monday. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Northway Church, 5915 Zebulon Road, Macon 31210 or the , Central Georgia Chapter, 886 Mulberry Street, Macon 31201.
Mrs. Hinebaugh was born in Baxley, Georgia the daughter of the late Azilene Holland Dowdy and Terrell Joseph Dowdy and was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Cleveland Hinebaugh. She was a member of Northway Church, the Women's Gideon's Auxiliary and the Macon Exchangettes.
Mrs. Hinebaugh is survived by her daughter, Cindy Ann Hinebaugh Peavy (Jim) of Atlanta; grandchildren, Joshua Peavy, Kristen Peavy and Page Tavares.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 21, 2019