Leonard Allen "Len" Shelton
1950 - 2020
Leonard "Len" Allen Shelton, Jr.
January 2, 1950 - April 26, 2020
Atlanta, GA- Leonard (Len) Allen Shelton Jr., of Atlanta died Monday, April 26, 2020. He was born January 2, 1950, in Macon. Georgia. He is predeceased by his parents Nell Livingston Shelton and Leonard A. Shelton Sr. and his beloved grandparents, Elizabeth (Teddy) Willoughby Livingston and William Charles Livingston, all of Macon. He attended Sidney Lanier High School in Macon, Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, and Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, for graduate school. He was a U. S. Army veteran stationed at the Army Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany, and retired after more than 32 years from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy Hall Shelton, their daughter, Geneva Hall-Shelton, her husband, Carlos Almeida-Baez, and his adored grandchildren, Sebastian and Amelia Almeida-Hall all of Atlanta. Burial will be at Bonaventure Cemetery, Greenwich section, in Savannah. A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 1. A memorial service will be scheduled later. Donations may be made in his memory to The Methodist Home for Children, 304 Pierce Ave, Macon 31204 or the Georgia Alzheimer's Association: https://www.alz.org/georgia.


View the online memorial for Leonard "Len" Allen Shelton, Jr.


Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Graveside service
Bonaventure cemetery, Greenwich section
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
