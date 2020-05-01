Leonard "Len" Allen Shelton, Jr.
Atlanta, GA- Leonard (Len) Allen Shelton Jr., of Atlanta died Monday, April 26, 2020. He was born January 2, 1950, in Macon. Georgia. He is predeceased by his parents Nell Livingston Shelton and Leonard A. Shelton Sr. and his beloved grandparents, Elizabeth (Teddy) Willoughby Livingston and William Charles Livingston, all of Macon. He attended Sidney Lanier High School in Macon, Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, and Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, for graduate school. He was a U. S. Army veteran stationed at the Army Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany, and retired after more than 32 years from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy Hall Shelton, their daughter, Geneva Hall-Shelton, her husband, Carlos Almeida-Baez, and his adored grandchildren, Sebastian and Amelia Almeida-Hall all of Atlanta. Burial will be at Bonaventure Cemetery, Greenwich section, in Savannah. A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 1. A memorial service will be scheduled later. Donations may be made in his memory to The Methodist Home for Children, 304 Pierce Ave, Macon 31204 or the Georgia Alzheimer's Association: https://www.alz.org/georgia.
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2020.