MSgt. Leonard C. Quinton, Sr., USAF (Ret.)
February 11, 1942 - May 7, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- MSgt., Leonard C. Quinton, Sr. USAF (Ret.), 77, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his residence. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel. Services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel with interment immediately following at Parkway Memorial Gardens with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. The family prefers no flowers, but ask that if any are sent to please not send carnations as a family member is highly allergic.
Leonard was born on February 11, 1942 in Opelika, AL to the late A.C. and Sarah Frances (Letlow) Quinton. He faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force for 26 years, where he retired with the rank of Master Sergeant. Leonard continued his service as a Department of Defense contractor as a heavy equipment operator for Baker and Taecom. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and made friends for life with all who knew him. Leonard was a member of Living Stone Baptist Church and was a diehard Auburn Tiger fan. In his spare time, Leonard enjoyed fishing. In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Clyde "Summer" Jester.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 57 years, Mary Yvonne (Watkins) Quinton of Fort Valley; son: Leonard C. "Bud" Quinton, Jr. (Billie Jo) of Centerville; daughters: Stacey Jester of Warner Robins and Janet Tinch of Centerville; 6 grandchildren: Tommy, Joshua, Jacob, Paige, Chase, Riley and 2 great-grandchildren: Liam and Kira.
Published in The Telegraph on May 9, 2019