Leonard Darnell Mays, Sr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Leonard Darnell Mays will be held 11 AM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Greater Turner Tabernacle AME Church. Rev. Willie James Colbert will officiate. Interment services will follow at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Mays, 53, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019.
Survivors includes his three sisters, Doris (Willie) Andrews, Rosetta (Charles) Seabrooks and Minister Lizzie Germany; three brothers, Joe L. (Bertha) Sanders; Rev. Johnny (Jeannette) Sanders, Toney (Charlene) Sanders and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2019