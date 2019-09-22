Leonard E. Avera Jr.
March 7, 1936 - September 17, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Leonard "Bud" Earl Avera Jr. of Macon, Georgia went to be with the Lord and his beautiful bride, Betty, on their anniversary, September 17, 2019. A visitation will be held at Fairhaven Funeral Home at 11 am on Monday, September 23rd, 2019. The funeral service will follow at noon. Burial will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastors Ronnie Hollis Jr. and Charles Osborne officiate.
Leonard, affectionately known as Bud, was born on March 7, 1936. A strong leader by example, he devoted 54 years of his life to the Norfolk Southern Railroad. It was during this time that he acquired his other nickname, Puppy Dog, because of his kind heart and love for animals. Bud had four true passions in his life: his family, whom he adored, woodworking, the game of golf and music. Bud could frequently be found serenading friends, family members, and anyone else who would listen, as well as playing for his church.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Betty S. Avera and his parents, Ruby and Leonard Avera Sr. He is survived by his sister, June Avera, brother, Carol "Corky" Avera, son, Michael Avera, daughter, Lisa Gharebaghi, granddaughter, Kristle A. Chalos (Chad Chalos), grandsons, Jahan and Joshua Gharebaghi, and great grandchildren Etta, Kab, and Harrison Chalos.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Evangelistic House of Prayer, 40 Huckleberry Lane, Ft. Valley, Ga. 31030.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 22, 2019