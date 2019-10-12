Col. Leonard E. Wellington, Jr., USAF (Ret.)
May 17, 1940 - October 10, 2019
Tallahassee, FL- "Amazing." "Fantastic." "Don't chew your tobacco twice." "If you see me in a bear fight, don't help me—help the bear." These are things that you may have heard honorable American patriot and devoted husband and father, Col. Leonard Edward "Duke" Wellington, Jr. say during his life. Duke transitioned peacefully from earth to glory at his home with his wife by his side on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was 79.
Col. Wellington was born on May 17, 1940, in South Pittsburg, Tennessee to the late Leonard and Bertha Mae Phelps Wellington. He attended McReynolds School in South Pittsburg from elementary through high school and graduated as the valedictorian of his class. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for twenty-seven years, attaining the rank of Colonel and earning a Bronze Star, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal along with many other ribbons noting his remarkable service.
Subsequent to his military retirement, he exercised his gift of teaching anatomy and science in the Houston County School System. After serving in a number of cold climates during his military service, his retirement choices were sunny Georgia and Florida—and he was able to enjoy both. In his free time, he enjoyed collecting horse statues and paintings. But above all, Col. Wellington loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He joined the church at an early age, but came to know Jesus in a personal way as an adult. Teaching God's Word was a passion of his, and he knew how to break the Bible down in a way that anyone could understand it. He desired for everyone to hear "The Good News" and know that God has done everything necessary for our salvation. In addition to his parents, Col. Wellington was preceded in death by his sister, Anita Louise Wellington.
His memory will forever be treasured by his adoring wife of twenty-one years, Mary A. Wellington of Tallahassee; his children, Edward Wellington of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Eric Wellington (Rose) of Cypress, Texas, and Erica Wellington of Houston, Texas; his sister, Elserean Wellington; his dearest childhood friend, Hollis Wooten; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Visitation with Col. Wellington's family will be Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service celebrating his life will follow at 2:00 p.m. on in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Following the service, Col. Wellington will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at The Farmhouse at McCullough Funeral Home following the interment.
Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Col. Leonard E. Wellington, Jr., USAF (Ret.)
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 12, 2019