Leonard Earl Sangster
07/14/1946 - 06/02/2019
MACON, GA- Leonard Earl Sangster, 72, of Alfred Bond Dr., passed away Sunday in Macon.
Services will be held Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11:00AM at Friendship Baptist Church. Rev. Charles Carter will officiate.
Mr. Sangster was born in Twiggs County the son of the late Earl Eugene Sangster and Georgia Irene Thompson Sangster. He was preceded in death by his son Robert Leonard "Robby" Sangster, and by his siblings, David Sangster, Thelma Sangster, Virginia Hay, Earlene Leatherwood, Oscar Sangster and Watson Sangster. Leonard was a former heavy equipment operator with J. M. Huber Corp. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Elizabeth Wynn Sangster. Daughter, Amanda (Joshua) McCranie. Son, Allen (Jennifer) Aultman. Four Grandchildren. Brother, Frank Sangster, and Sister Carolyn Sangster. Several Nieces and Nephews.
The family will receive friends after the service.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 6, 2019