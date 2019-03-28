MSgt. Leonard H. Gibson, USAF (Ret.)
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MsGt. Leonard H. Gibson Usaf (Ret).
April 11, 1946 - March 27, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- MSgt. Leonard Houston Gibson, USAF (Ret.), 72, passed away on Wednesday, March 27 2019. A Graveside service will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Leonard was born April 11, 1946 in Arlington, VA to the late Leonard and Angie Gibson. With pride and honor, he served his country in the United States Air Force until his retirement after many years of dedicated service. Leonard served as a volunteer Fireman in Morningside, Maryland. In his spare time he loved to go fishing and spending time outdoors. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed.
Along with his parents he is preceded in by 2 brothers, Robert Joseph Gibson and Richard Allen Gibson.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara Kirksey, Warner Robins; son, Scott Gibson (Jennifer), Florida; 2 grandchildren, Houston and Lily Gibson; sister, Teresa Hagood (Trey), Virginia: nephew, Seth Hagood; best friends, Stan and Peggy Carr.
Please go to www.heritagememorial funeralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with Mr. Leonard Houston Gibson's arrangements.
View the online memorial for MSgt. Leonard H. Gibson, USAF (Ret.)
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019