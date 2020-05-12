Leonard Harvey Coulter
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Harvey Coulter, Jr.
February 2, 1956 - May 10, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Leonard Harvey Coulter, Jr. 64, of Macon, Georgia passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. A private family graveside will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Pastor Loretta Faulk will officiate.
Born in Macon, he was the son of the late Leonard Harvey Coulter Sr. and Shirley Slaughter Coulter. He was a retired flooring specialist with Coulter Flooring Company.
He is survived by his daughter, Brandi Coulter, siblings, William Coulter, Linda Ellison(Sam) and Tammy Godwin(Dewey).
The family may be contacted at 215 Joycliff Circle, Macon, Ga. 31211.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Leonard Harvey Coulter, Jr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Graveside service
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved