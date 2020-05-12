Leonard Harvey Coulter, Jr.
February 2, 1956 - May 10, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Leonard Harvey Coulter, Jr. 64, of Macon, Georgia passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. A private family graveside will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Pastor Loretta Faulk will officiate.
Born in Macon, he was the son of the late Leonard Harvey Coulter Sr. and Shirley Slaughter Coulter. He was a retired flooring specialist with Coulter Flooring Company.
He is survived by his daughter, Brandi Coulter, siblings, William Coulter, Linda Ellison(Sam) and Tammy Godwin(Dewey).
The family may be contacted at 215 Joycliff Circle, Macon, Ga. 31211.
Published in The Telegraph on May 12, 2020.