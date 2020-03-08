Leonard Henry Beal, Sr.
Apr 1, 1940 - Mar 7, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Leonard Henry Beal, Sr., 79, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Monday, March 9, 2020 in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Asbell officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday, starting at 1:00PM.
Mr. Beal was born on April 1, 1940 in Liberty, KY to the late Wesley Floyd Beal and the late Edith D. Beal. He was a retired mold maker from Anchor Glass after 29 years of service and was a member of The Assembly @ Warner Robins. Mr. Beal loved to work, the outdoors and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty J. Beal; Brother, Floyd Beal; and sister, Josephine Spires.
Survivors include his children, Lenny H. Beal Jr., Dennis R. Beal and Candace Jo Bateman all of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Kerri Bateman, Wesley Bateman, Eric Bateman, Nicholas Beal and Chandler Beal; siblings, Gloria Dean Jeffries, Algie Atwood, Bobby Atwood, Junior Atwood, Ronnie Atwood, Keith Atwood and Anita Durham; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2020