Sincerest condolence to our neighborhood family. Leonard Patterson was one of the friendliest person that Ive ever known. From playing basketball with us teenagers when he was in his thirties, to standing by our father when Fathers health failed him. He has been in mine and my siblings life all of our lives. To all of you, we love you all, we grieve with you and we celebrate the life that Leonard lived!! May the Lord hold you all in His Powerful and Comforting Hands.

The West family



Thaddeus & Jeniel West

Friend