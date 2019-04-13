Leonard Wilder (1956 - 2019)
Leonard Wilder
December 5, 1956 - April 5, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral services will be held Saturday 1:00 P.M..at Antioch Dempsey Missionary Baptist Church in Eastman. Burial will be in the Lockett Cemetery.
Rollins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 424 Pine Street, Eastman, GA 31023 478-374-2797


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 13, 2019
