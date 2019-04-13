Leonard Wilder
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Wilder.
December 5, 1956 - April 5, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral services will be held Saturday 1:00 P.M..at Antioch Dempsey Missionary Baptist Church in Eastman. Burial will be in the Lockett Cemetery.
Rollins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 424 Pine Street, Eastman, GA 31023 478-374-2797
View the online memorial for Leonard Wilder
Rollins Funeral Home
424 Pine St
Eastman, GA 31023
(478) 374-2797
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 13, 2019