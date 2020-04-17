Leora May Kingery-Clark
March 4, 1921 - April 11, 2020
Macon, GA- Leora May Kingery-Clark peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Born on March 4, 1921 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, she was the only daughter of the late Edward Dixon and Claire Laird. She attended Wayne State University in Michigan and then married her first husband of 62 years, William "Bill" Ward Kingery. They were married on May 20, 1942, the same day Bill received his wings as a pilot for the Army Air Corps. Lee was a faithful wife, mother and homemaker who supported her husband through 30 years of service.
After her husband's retirement, they chose to stay in Warner Robins, Georgia where she became involved in the community in many ways, including being one of the founding fathers for the Warner Robins Little Theatre. When they moved to Macon, Georgia, she continued her passion for acting and became a patron to Theatre Macon. Lee was a gifted actress whose memorable roles spanned the years. She was a kind and gracious person who never met an enemy and always had a smile for everyone she met. Her many hobbies included golfing, gardening, reading, travel, playing bridge, entertaining, dancing and simply enjoying life to the fullest.
Lee is survived by her daughters, Karen Senden and Bonnie Scott (Brian), and her son, John (Beth) Kingery; seven grand-children; and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, William Kingery, Jr. (Carol), and her second husband, Kenneth Clark.
A celebration of life ceremony will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Leora May Kingery-Clark
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 17, 2020