Deacon Leroy JacksonJanueary 16, 1953 - August 10, 2020Macon, GA- Life Celebration Services for Dea. Leroy Jackson will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Macon City Auditorium 415 First Street Macon, Georgia. Pastor David Stanley will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery 2617 Vinson Road Milledgeville, Georgia 31061.He leaves to cherish his loving memories a devoted wife of 32 years, Carrie Faulk Jackson of Macon, GA; two sons, Andre (Dorsena) Jackson of Warner Robins, GA and Kyle Robertson of Fort Walton Beach, FL; three daughters,Tracy Hightower of McDonough, GA, Alfatina (Aaron) Howard and Shayla Stalling both of Macon, GA;three sisters, Mary Rouse, Addie Robinson, both of Paterson, NJ and Sue Ratliff of Macon, GA;one brother, Lace (Lean) Sams of Paterson, NJ; three sisters-in-law, Addie M. Jackson of Paterson, NJ, Betty Foster and Mary (Tommie) Hightower both of Macon, GA;four brothers-in-law,George (Ida Bell) Faulk, Jr., Johnny B. Faulk, Clarence George (Betty) Faulk, Charlie (Angela) Faulk and Jerome Maddox all of Macon, GA; four aunts, Sue Lou Stanley of Macon, GA, Geneva Williams, Lillie Mae Wimberly both of Paterson, NJ and Zena Wimberly of Cleveland, OH;ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.Public Viewing will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 PM at the Union Baptist Church 990 Taylor Street, Macon, Georgia 31217. Serenity Funeral Home, Dublin has charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers contributions are to made to The National KidneyFoundation.