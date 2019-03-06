Leroy Morgan Sr
June 22, 1944 - February 28, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Leroy Morgan Sr. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Richard R Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave Macon GA. Reverend Eric Bell will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter Thatis Yvonne Whisby and his son Leroy Morgan Jr. Richard R. Robinson Funeral and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2019