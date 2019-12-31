LeRoy Reed Newkirk
May 31, 1940 - Dec 29, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- LeRoy Reed Newkirk, 79, passed away on December 29, 2019. A graveside service was held on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
LeRoy was born in Roanoke, VA to the late Roy and Edna M. Newkirk. He was a three-year veteran of the United States Army and a retired aircraft mechanic for Robins Air force Base. LeRoy was a member of Warner Robins Church of Christ and a proud member of the Son of American Revolution. His first wife, Glenda M. Newkirk, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Lynda Newkirk; daughter, Marie Conklin; grandson, Marcus (Amanda) Geiger; and extended family and friends.
Please go to www.heritagemfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for LeRoy Reed Newkirk
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 31, 2019