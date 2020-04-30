Guest Book View Sign Service Information Beck Funeral Home 898 Highway 441 South Clayton , GA 30525 (706)-782-9599 Send Flowers Obituary



July 13, 1942 - April 26, 2020

Clayton, GA- Leroy Sheppard Young died at NEGA Medical Center Hospice on April 26, 2020, at age 77. Leroy was born on July 13, 1942, in Macon, GA, the son of Louise (Grant) and James Robert Young, a pharmacist and owner of Young Drug Company. His mother was the Director of the MARC Workshop in Macon for many years.

Leroy attended Joseph Clisby Elementary School and then Lanier Junior High School. He was active in sports and played football in Junior High. In High School at Lanier High School he played varsity football, was a class officer and was an ROTC officer. Socially he was a member of Phi Omega Beta. Leroy started his college career at North Georgia College, The Atlanta College of Art and Mercer University where he received a BA in German Literature. After serving as a commissioned officer in the US Coast Guard during the Viet Nam War Leroy returned to graduate school at the University of Georgie and received a Master of Fine Arts.

His teaching career was many and varied, but always with the goal of starting and growing a Graphic Design program wherever he went. He started at UNC-Charlotte then went to Florida School of the Arts, Louisiana Tech University, Livily Vocational Technical School, Plymouth State University, and Piedmont College. He loved teaching and he has many students who learned to be wonderful graphic designers because of his love.

At one point he did have his own studio in Macon, Georgia. Grasshopper Studio was a commercial studio that created design work for several Macon businesses and he did many commercial jobs for Capricorn Studios.

Leroy is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, James Robert Young, Jr, his brother-in-law, Bobby Glenn Anderson, and his nephew, Bobby Glenn Anderson, Jr. Survivors include his wife Tatum and son Alex (Linda) as well as his sister Sara Ellen Anderson. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorial Gifts may be made to:

St. James Episcopal Church

P. O. Box 69

Clayton, GA 30525

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at





