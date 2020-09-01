Leroy Thomas, Sr.
December 5, 1944 - August 28, 2020
Macon, GA- A Commemoration Celebration for Mr. Leroy Thomas, Sr. is 6:00P.M., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at HICKS & Sons Mortuary, 2233 Anthony Road, Macon, GA 31204.
Mr. Thomas, a Macon native, transitioned on August 28th at 3:30 A.M. at the Medical Center Navicent.
Mr. Thomas was a Vietnam Veteran, Community Activist and former 13WMAZ "Ebony Speaks" local talk show host for 20 years.
Public viewing is Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Masks are required and please respect social distancing.