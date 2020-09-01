1/1
Leroy Thomas Sr.
1944 - 2020
Leroy Thomas, Sr.
December 5, 1944 - August 28, 2020
Macon, GA- A Commemoration Celebration for Mr. Leroy Thomas, Sr. is 6:00P.M., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at HICKS & Sons Mortuary, 2233 Anthony Road, Macon, GA 31204.
Mr. Thomas, a Macon native, transitioned on August 28th at 3:30 A.M. at the Medical Center Navicent.
Mr. Thomas was a Vietnam Veteran, Community Activist and former 13WMAZ "Ebony Speaks" local talk show host for 20 years.
Public viewing is Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Masks are required and please respect social distancing.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
August 31, 2020
With Deepest Sympathy! May the peace of Adonai be with you all doing this time of sadness and grief.
James Sams, Jr.
Acquaintance
