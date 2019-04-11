Leroy Williams
|
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Leroy Williams will be held 10 AM Friday, April 12, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Pastor Matthew Hill, Sr. will officiate. Entombment services will follow in Macon Memorial Park. Mr. Williams, 80, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Katrina Ward Williams; three children; one brother; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 3457 Lancing Ct.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Leroy Williams
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 11, 2019