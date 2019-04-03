Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Leslie "Abby" Abigail Henderson

August 25, 1964 - March 31, 2019

Byron, GA- Abby Henderson, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 31, 2019 after injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Abby was born on August 25, 1964 in Albany, Georgia. She graduated from Warner Robins High School in 1982. Abby enjoyed singing and owls and loved the time spent riding Harley Davidson motorcycles with her husband, JJ. She was the former owner of Caliber Bar & Grill in Macon. Abby was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with her friends.

Her father, Earnest Childs, granddaughter Lilya Hirsch and siblings, Stephanie Adrian and Susanne Rippstein, preceded her in death.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband, Johnny Henderson; children, Anastacia Hirsch of Caseyville, Illinois, Alexandria D. Tonnon (Lyle) of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Spencer Williams of Valdosta, Jacob Williams of Byron and Kyle Henderson of Baltimore, Maryland; grandchildren, Kaiden Barrett, Finnick Streisel, Colin May, Jennifer May, Lincoln Tonnon, Alyla Tonnon, Negan Tonnon and Braelyn Henderson; mother, Lessie Childs and siblings, Faith Norris (Doug), Claude Whiteford (Margaret), Merri Clark (Jim) and Elizabeth Thomas and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with a second visitation being held at 1:00 p.m. At the family's request, burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given to a fund benefitting Abby Henderson. These gifts can be made payable to McCullough Funeral Home with "Abby Henderson Memorial Fund' written in the memo line.

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

