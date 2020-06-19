Leslie Hilton
February 14, 1945 - June 16, 2020
Griffin, GA- Leslie Hilton Allen age 75 of Griffin, Georgia passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Eternal Hope Hospice.
Mr. Allen was born on February 14, 1945. He is preceded in death by his parents Hilton Allen and Lunita Allen, son Michael Allen, sister Laverne Cooper. Leslie enjoyed fishing, taking care of his vegetable garden, reading books, and spending time with his family. He loved his Oak Hill family and would like to extend a special thanks to Eternal Hope Hospice and Visiting Angels.
Survivors include his wife Clarice Allen, daughter Vanessa Maynard and husband Jimmy, brother William Allen and wife Lucy, niece Hannah Rose and husband William, nephew Brandon Cooper and wife Stephanie.
A visitation will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 pm at Griffin Memorial Gardens. Pastor John Nance will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rushton's Hope, 814 Experiment St. Griffin, Georgia in care of Ron Cook; also Donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 1386 Carver Rd, Griffin, GA 30224 in care of Mark Staples.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 19, 2020.