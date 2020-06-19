Leslie Hilton
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie Hilton
February 14, 1945 - June 16, 2020
Griffin, GA- Leslie Hilton Allen age 75 of Griffin, Georgia passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Eternal Hope Hospice.
Mr. Allen was born on February 14, 1945. He is preceded in death by his parents Hilton Allen and Lunita Allen, son Michael Allen, sister Laverne Cooper. Leslie enjoyed fishing, taking care of his vegetable garden, reading books, and spending time with his family. He loved his Oak Hill family and would like to extend a special thanks to Eternal Hope Hospice and Visiting Angels.
Survivors include his wife Clarice Allen, daughter Vanessa Maynard and husband Jimmy, brother William Allen and wife Lucy, niece Hannah Rose and husband William, nephew Brandon Cooper and wife Stephanie.
A visitation will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 pm at Griffin Memorial Gardens. Pastor John Nance will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rushton's Hope, 814 Experiment St. Griffin, Georgia in care of Ron Cook; also Donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 1386 Carver Rd, Griffin, GA 30224 in care of Mark Staples.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Leslie Hilton Allen by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.


View the online memorial for Leslie Hilton


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Griffin Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved