Lessie E. Childs
Sep 25, 1930 - Jul 1, 2020
Bonaire, Georgia- Lessie Ezell Childs, 89, passed away on July 1, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 3:00PM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Magnolia Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Childs was born in Cross Hill, S.C. to the late Irvin Preston Whiteford and Fannie Ruth Reagan. In her younger years she loved to garden and passed that love of plants to many of her children and grandchildren. She loved to read and was a devoted Christian that attended church at all the air force bases they were stationed at throughout the years. Recently she has attended bible study and worship times at National Health Care in Clinton, S.C. Mrs. Childs is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest R. Childs and three daughters, Rebecca Suzanne Rippstein, Elaine Adrian and Abbigail Henderson.
Survivors include her children, Faith W. Norris (Douglas) of Laurens, S.C., Merry Clark (Jim) of Enoree, S.C., Elizabeth Thomas of Charlotte, N.C and Claude Whiteford (Margaret) of Concord, N.C.; 19 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
Please sign our online guest book and leave a condolence at www.heritagemfh.com
.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Lessie E. Childs