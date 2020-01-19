Lessie Mae Marshall Meeks
May 1, 1919 - January 18, 2020
Macon, GA- Lessie Mae Marshall Meeks, 100, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street with Rev. Bill Neely officiating; visitation will begin at 1:00 PM. There will be a private burial (family only) at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Shurlington United Methodist Church, 2060 Shurling Drive, Macon 31211.
The daughter of the late Nancy Page Marshall and Benjamin Thomas Marshall, Mrs. Meeks was born in Johnson County, Georgia. She was the widow of Louie Meeks and was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Allison Taylor. Mrs. Meeks was a homemaker and a member of Shurlington United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.
Mrs. Meeks is survived by her son, Larry Meeks (Jane) of Dalton, daughters, Brenda Meeks Taylor (Sherman) of Madison and Marjorie Meeks Headd of Los Gatos, CA; grandchildren, Matthew Taylor, Molly Headd, Brendan Headd (Jayran), Maureen Masters, Meghan Bakota (Steve), and Bill Meeks (Molly); 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Bobby Marshall (Nancy) of Mooresville, NC; several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 19, 2020