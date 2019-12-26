Lestine Cooper McNeal
February 6, 1945 - December 22, 2019
Eastman, Ga.- Mrs. Lestine Cooper McNeal passed on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Friday, December 27, 2019 at New Salem CME Church with Burial in the Eastman City Cemetery.
Lestine was born to the parentage of Eddie and Venilla Cooper on February 6, 1945. She married the late James McNeal in 1962. Lestine worked for 17 years with Reeves Brothers Cotton Mill and in 1988 she went to work for Gilman Paper Company and its successions of owners until she retired in 2007 from Smurfit Stone.
She is survived by four children, Angela MacIver of St. Petersburg, FL., Brenda George(Roosevelt) of Dallas, Ga., Ed McNeal (Tammy) of Winston Salem, NC, Felicia McNeal of Dallas, Ga., five grandchildren; two brothers, Eddie C. Cooper of Fayetteville, Ga, and Leon Cooper of Crete, IL; and a host of other relatives, and friends also survive.
Rollins Funeral Home, 424 Pine St., Eastman, Ga is in charge of the arrangements. 478/374-2797
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2019