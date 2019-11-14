Mr. Levi Johnson, Jr.
June 20, 1942 - November 9, 2019
Macon, GA- Mr. Levi Johnson, Jr. departed this life and entered into his eternal heavenly rest, early Saturday morning, November 9, 2019. Mr. Johnson, so affectionately known as "Boot" by loved ones and "Tuff" by many friends was well known in the business world. He was an entrepreneur of his own excavating and backhoe service and rental for many, many years; practically building up and laying foundations for the middle Georgia and surrounding counties. He was a powerful force in his family and this world and will be extremely missed. His precious memories will live on in everyone whose life he has touched. Services are pending. For further information, contact his daughter, Bishop Synthia Johnson: 803-770-8362. The family will greet family and friends at 2322 Napier Avenue, Macon, Georgia. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019