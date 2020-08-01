Levi Touchton
Eatonton, GA- Mr. Levi Justin Touchton, 36, passed away on July 29, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 3 at 11 AM in Greenwood Baptist Church in Gray with Rev. Kim Washburn officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10-11AM.
Due to Covid-19, We are asking family and close friends to please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Services will be live streamed on our Funeral Home facebook page.
Mr. Touchton was born in Macon and lived in Gray until 1996 before moving to Putnam County. He was the son of the late James and Deborah Fountain Touchton. He had worked as a heavy equipment operator and was the well-deserved President of the "Bone Head Motorcycle Club".
He is survived by his long term significant other, Amy Lynn Roberts of Eatonton; children, Dylan Finley, Josh Roberts, and Dallas Roberts; brother, Jay Touchton (Melissa) of Gray; niece and nephew, Carlie and Connor Touchton; close friend, Wesley Reynolds; and several other relatives and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the family for support.
express online condolences at www.williamsfuneral.net
Williams Funeral Home of Milledgeville View the online memorial for Levi Touchton