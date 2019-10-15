Lewis Frazier III
August 2, 1994 - October 8, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Lewis Frazier III. Home going Services will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church located at 1180 Bartlett St, Macon, GA 31204. Reverend Ronald G. Toney will officiate. Interment services will follow at Macon Memorial Park. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2019