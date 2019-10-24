In Memoria
Lewis Hamlin Jr.
Oct. 24, 1930-Nov. 23, 1991
Dr. Debi Hamlin, Vocalist and Professor of History, and the BronzeTone Center for Music & History, joins in celebrating the life and legacy of Lewis Hamlin Jr., Chief Arranger, Band Director, and Lead Trumpeter for deceased "Godfather of Soul," James Brown. This 5th annual, invitation only event includes a series of closed Board sessions, unveiling of proposed BronzeTone Center/LHJ Legacy site, and planning of the 2020 LHJ weekend. In addition, surviving siblings, children, nieces, nephews, friends, and fellow musicians are eternally grateful for your deep cool, and extraordinary gift of music. Continue to Rest in Music Peace & Power!
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019