Lewis Olin Trammell, Sr.
October 8, 1935 - April 30, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Lewis Olin Trammell Sr., 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, GA on October 8, 1935, and was a veteran of the National Guard.
Mr. Trammell, also known affectionately as Olin, Big O, Daddy, Papa T., and Boss, was the patriarch of a large, close-knit family who he loved unconditionally. He was known for his sense of humor and quick wit, and was always ready with a funny story or an "Olinism". The man could "sell ice to eskimos", as he might say. Mr. Trammell was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed watching the Georgia Bulldogs, the Atlanta Braves, and most of all, the Mary Persons Bulldogs high school football team. He served as local and Region 18 president of the Georgia Jaycees.
Mr. Trammell was self-employed, and enjoyed running several businesses throughout his career, including Trammell Trucking Company and Trammell Furniture and Jewelry on the square in Forsyth. His pride and joy, Trammell Farm, is a thriving hay farm on which he grew coastal Bermuda hay to provide to horse farms throughout the region. Trammell Farm in Juliette, GA, is located on Mr. Trammell's family land purchased by his parents in 1942.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martha O'Quinn Ponder Trammell and Cecil Olin Trammell, and his sister Francis Eugenia Trammell.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lovena Webb Trammell, and their children, Martee Horne (Foy) of Athens, Maria Trammell of Fayetteville, and Sonny Trammell (Peggy) of Forsyth. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Laura Lowery (Harris), Trey Horne (Kadesha), Tyler Horne, Summerlin Horne; Haleigh Tucker (John), Victoria Hopkins, Matalyn Hopkins, Kate Hopkins, Harrison Hopkins; Megan Birdsong (Andy), McCall Trammell, Madison Trammell; 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Forsyth United Methodist Church, 68 W Johnston Street, Forsyth, GA 31029, to support the creation of the Trammell Family Scholarship which will honor a deserving student.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service for family will be held in Forsyth City Cemetery, Sunday, May 3, 2020, with no formal visitation.
www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2020.