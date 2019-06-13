Lewis Ray Benge
October 2, 1960 - June 10, 2019
Musella, Georgia- Lewis Ray Benge, 58, of Musella, Georgia passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home, Macon. The family will greet friends following the service.
Born in Macon, he was the son of the late Charles Richard Benge and Betty Durden Benge. He was employed as a equipment operator with Graphic Packaging in Macon. He was preceded in death by step daughter, Dejuan Winn; step son, Robbie Winn.
He is survived by his wife Elaine Winn; children, Charles Raymond Benge(Hope DeFore); Amanda Benge, Step-children Thomas Murray, Susan AlCantar, Dasha Fincher; Companion, Teresa Murray; Brother, Ricky Benge, and sister, Melissa Harris; Grandchildren, Addisyn Howard, Darwin Grayer and Haley McDaniel; Several great grandchildren.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Lewis Ray Benge
Published in The Telegraph on June 13, 2019